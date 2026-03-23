Four island rugby players have received call-ups to Cheshire county squads.
Vagabonds’ Leona McGovern, Becka Hicks and Freya Crowe have been selected to represent the county’s senior squad, while Roseena McNair is to join up with the Cheshire development squad.
A spokesperson for the Ballafletcher club said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement that reflects their dedication, talent, and hard work both on and off the field.
‘This prestigious selection is a testament not only to their individual commitment, but also to the strength of the Vagabonds rugby community in developing and supporting players to reach the next level of the game.
‘As part of their county commitments, the players will be travelling off-island weekly to attend training sessions and fixtures. While this is an exciting opportunity, it also brings additional travel and logistical costs.
‘Any individuals or businesses interested in helping to sponsor Leona, Becka, Freya and Ros on their journey is warmly encouraged to get in touch with Vagabonds Rugby Club.
‘Your support will play a vital role in enabling these athletes to fully embrace this opportunity and represent both Cheshire and Vagabonds with pride.
‘For sponsorship enquiries or further information, please contact the club directly.’
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