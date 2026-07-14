The final round of Manx Hockey Association’s Summer Sixes matches took place on Thursday at the National Sports Centre, bringing the five-week mixed tournament to a close.
Organised by the MHA, the league was blessed with great weather which added to the fun over the five weeks. Every team taking part managed to score points over the course of the competition.
In the Social League, Crowe IoM finished as winners. The team held the top spot in the standings from the first week of fixtures and maintained their lead until the final whistle. In addition to Crowe IoM, teams took part from CM Partners, Utmost Group and IoM FSA, FIU and GSC, along with players who attended MHA walking hockey and back to hockey sessions.
The Pro League title came down to the final matches of the evening. The Onion Bhajis entered the night as league leaders, but Big Booty Bacchas put together strong performances in their last two games.
The results in these matches allowed them to overtake Onion Bhajis and take the trophy on goal difference, winning the league by a margin of only one goal.
The league served as a development platform for island hockey, particularly within the Social League, which featured a mix of experienced players, returners and individuals new to the sport.
Following the conclusion of the tournament, Manx Hockey Association hope to see several players from the social division join local club teams for the upcoming winter season.
Congratulations go to the league champions, Crowe IoM and Big Booty Bacchas, and well done to all the teams that competed in the tournament.
Manx Hockey Association extends its thanks to all the local companies, players, umpires, and volunteers who supported the running of the summer league.
RACHEL ANDREW
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