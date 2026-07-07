Five young hockey players from the island have been selected for the North West Talent Academy (NWTA) squads that will compete at the Talent Academy Festival in Nottingham from July 24-26.
Selected for the girls’ squad are sisters Evie (Castletown HC) and Faith W (Castletown HC), along with Ela B (Harlequins HC).
Evie and Ela have both previously represented the NWTA squad, with Ela having been selected on multiple occasions.
Faith, who was added to the full training group during the season, will be making her debut at the festival.
The boys’ squad includes Ross G (Cronkbourne Bacchas HC) and Caleb B (Harlequins HC).
Ross has previously represented the NWTA, while Caleb has earned selection for the first time.
Despite missing most of the season through injury and health issues, Cameron R (Harlequins HC) has made an impressive comeback to be named as a non-travelling reserve. This follows appearances in a number of NWTA training games.
The matches will be held at the Nottingham Hockey Centre with the players, their coaches and managers staying in halls at University of Nottingham.
As part of their preparation, NWTA squads played against Rotherham TA in Sheffield at the weekend.
Both teams won their matches, the boys’ winning 3-2 and the girls’ 3-1.
Ahead of the festival, they are play Durham TA today (Sunday) and have their final training session on July 19 in Fylde.
- England Hockey safeguarding rules say that the full names of the under-18 players involved are not allowed when accompanied by a photo.
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