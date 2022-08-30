Hodson wins RST Classic Superbike MGP
Tuesday 30th August 2022 8:43 am
Rob Hodson in the winners’ enclosure after triumphing in the RST Classic Superbike MGP (Mark Falconer )
Rob Hodson won the RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix on Monday afternoon.
In the final race of the 2022 meeting, Hodson came out on top after a thrilling battle between the Greenall Racing Kawasaki and Craig Neve for much of the way.
In the end, there was disappointment for Neve as the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki rider went out at Greeba on the final lap.
With Onchan’s Nathan Harrison setting the fastest lap of the race on the final lap, he grabbed second from 2019 winner David Johnson to make it a Greenall Racing one-two on the podium.
Full report, photos and reaction inside today’s Isle of Man Examiner, featuring seven pages of Manx Grand Prix action.
