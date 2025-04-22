Manx riders featured prominently in the opening round of the ACU British Enduro Championship at Lossiemouth in the north of mainland Scotland over the weekend.
Making his return to the series, Jamie McCanney secured a brace of runner-up rides behind his new factory Triumph team-mate Mickael Persson of Sweden on the sandy, coastline tests not dissimilar to Ballagarraghyn.
2023 British champion Jed Etchells of St Mark’s was sixth on his 250 Fantic Factory Racing machine on Saturday and seventh on Sunday, a mere 0.06 of a second behind Greeba’s Max Ingham. A spill on the penultimate test of the day cost Etchells a likely fifth place.
Ingham was 10th on Saturday out of the 32 championship riders on his 1664 Developments 250 Triumph. Five of the top six on Sunday were Triumph mounted.
Jack Keenan of Sulby won both days of the second tier expert class on his 350cc Keenan Construction Gas Gas, winning each day by 35s from Dougie Lampkin’s son Fraiser (day two was two tenths of a second narrower).
Isle of Man Centre champion Craig Norrey was sixth on Saturday and fifth on Sunday aboard his 300 Sherco, again in a field of 30 riders (second E2 behind Keenan on each occasion).
Jack Collins and Orry Millward rode the Clubman class, Collins finishing third on Saturday and Millward 12th. They were sixth and 11th respectively on Sunday.
Orry’s father Russell won both days of the clubman over-50 class with his 250 TM. Ali Heginbotham was fourth, Tim Dedman sixth and Mike Turner eighth on Saturday, while Dedman was fourth and Turner seventh on Sunday, with Heginbotham a non-starter.
The Brechfa event next month has been cancelled because of the high volume of trees that came down in the storms, so the next rounds will be at the Hafren event on June 7-8.