Lizzie Holden clinched a gold medal in the elite women’s time trial at the British National Championships on Wednesday afternoon.
After fellow Manxie Max Walker had claimed silver in the men’s under-23 time trial earlier in the day, Holden followed it up with a superb showing around the Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.
The UAE Team ADQ rider reached the first checkpoint in 18 minutes 25.051 seconds and completed the 27.4-kilometre route in a total time of 37m 2.136s to seal the national title.
That was enough to get the better of runner-up Anna Morris by 14.075s, while Elinor Barker completed the podium a further 2.5s back.
Onchan resident Ben Swift is riding in the elite men’s TT later this afternoon.
Full reports and photos in Thursday’s Manx Independent.