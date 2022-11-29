There is a new venue for round three of the Isle of Man Cross-Country League this Sunday, December 4.
The Manx Harriers-organised event will be on the site of the Horses Home on Richmond Hill, with plenty of on site car parking and a cafe, which will be open.
Those who did not enter prior to either of the previous two rounds need to do so online through the IoM Athletics website no later than Friday, December 2. Racing will get underway at 1pm.
More information, including a detailed timetable and distances, will follow in this week’s Indy.
l The new-look Northern AC road running league continues next Tuesday, December 6 based at the Northern Swimming Pool.
The course takes in the first section of North Promenade, turning left onto North Shore Road, Bowring Road and West Quay, and left again over the Swingbridge back to the pool.
There will be one-lap (1.7km) and three-lap (5km) options. Age 16 or over on race day. Sign on is at Ramsey swimming pool from 6 o’clock for a 7pm start.
It is strongly recommended that people enter online via Northern AC’s Facebook page, where an entry form can be found. Please pay by bank transfer. Numbers are capped.
Sponsored by Manx Vehicle Auction (MVA), the other dates are: January 3, February 7 and March 7.
l The third and final round of the Aston International Winter Hill League is to take place on Saturday, December 10 in the Ardwhallan area overlooking Baldwin Reservoir.
Signing on will be from 12.15pm in the Ardwhallan Outdoor Centre for a 1.30 start. The league presentation will take place following the race in the Outdoor Centre.