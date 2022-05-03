Hunt signals his intentions for motocross title

Gavin Hunt won round two of the ACU Centre Motocross Championship at Ballagarraghyn, Jurby recently.

The adult class had a total field of 22 riders, a slight improvement on the opening two meetings of the season.

In addition, another half-dozen newcomers/novices rode in a non-race environment that was not lap-scored.

Ex-road racer Hunt took the opening two race wins in steadily improving conditions on his KTM until it suffered clutch problems.

On the agreement of the club committee, he borrowed a bike for the final race in which he took eighth place, enough to pip Chris Moore by a single point.

Teenager Liam Smith won the final race to grab third from Ethan Blackley, with an off-form Beau Brown fifth.

Former schoolboy champion Liam Crellin was welcomed back after some time off the bike.

Centre champion Ryan Cringle rode race one, took a tumble but still managed to grab second place behind Hunt, but then decided to concentrate on the road race meeting at the Motordrome (see opposite page).

The same races qualified for 125cc points in the club championship where the leading positions went to the aforementioned Smith, Blackley and Brown.

The 85cc Big-wheel class was arguably the most entertaining, with Travis Meechan and Harry Shand seemingly prepared to put it all on the line in some ferocious battles.

Meechan took the overall with two wins and a third, Shand taking a single win and two seconds.

Josh Blackley also rode well but a few errors meant he dropped off the wheel of the leaders. These three lads and Alfie Mathieson-Nelson have been competing in the UK MX90 championship, which is really starting to show, with Meechan currently leading the championship from Shand.

Jacob Wilson was ruled out of the small-wheel class by a bike failure in race one, leaving the door open for Marley Meechan to grab the overall honours with two wins and a third.

Toby Lang had to concede with a second place finish, but he had Riley Gray on his coat tails.

The 65cc class welcomed growing numbers on the grid and it was Stanley Dentith who took the win with a dominant performance. His nemesis, Riley Faragher, took second overall, pushed by an impressive Abe Cain on his Yamaha.

Lone auto was Kirk Michael’s Jude Callister, which was disappointing for him.

Thanks to those who marshalled in what were at times grim conditions, and to the lap scorers who struggled to make out the numbers.

RESULTS

Adult: 1, Gav Hunt 123 points; 2, Chris Moore 122; 3, Liam Smith 114; 4, Ethan Blackley 112; 5, Beau Brown 111; 6, Ashley Kelly 102; 7, Luke Saunders 100; 8, Alex Bottomley 98; 9, Ryan Christian 95; 10, David Curtis 94; 11, Mark Turner 92; 12, Jack Collins 89; 13, Martin Corkish 83; 14, Jay Lamb 75; 15, Matthew Corkill 75; 16, Ryan Quirk 73; 17, Jacob Meechan 73; 18, Liam Crellin 72; 19, Millie Bottomley 67; 20, Andrew Livesey 66; 21, Kyle Batty 53; 22, Ryan Cringle 42.

125cc: 1, Liam Smith 128; 2, Ethan Blackley 124; 3, Beau Brown 121; 4, Luke Saunders 119; 5, Ryan Christian 114; 6, Millie Bottomley 108.

85cc Big-wheel: 1, Travis Meechan 132; 2, Harry Shand 129; 3, Josh Blackley 118; 4, Alfie Mathieson-Nelson 116; 5, Alex Parkin 111. 85cc Small-wheel: 1, Marley Meechan 128; 2, Toby Lang 125; 3, Leo Gray 124; 4, Noah Cooke 118.