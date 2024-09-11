The annual 1886 Triathlon Championship took place on Sunday, attracting a number of the island’s top triathletes in the standard and sprint distance events.
Several athletes used the championships to work towards achieving the selection consideration times for next summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
Athletes of all ages and skill levels gathered at Mooragh Park in Ramsey to compete as both individuals and teams.
The final race of the season kicked off with a swim in the park’s boating lake, followed by a testing cycling route around the north of the island and culminated with a run back at the park.
Among the standout performances of the day, Charlie Swales was first out of the water, with first female being Charlotte Sugden.
Husband and wife Andrew Isaac and Clara Isaac showed their strength on the bike and run to emerge as the overall winners of the open and female category, completing the standard distance course in an impressive one hour 58 minutes and 2hr 24min respectively.
In the sprint race, Harry Kinley showcased a strong performance in the open category, finishing first with a time of 1hr 9min. Kiera Prentice lead the women’s sprint race with a first-place finish in 1hr 14 min.
Special awards were made during the prize presentation and the Parky award went to the incredibly determined Alison King for her resilience, commitment and passion for the sport despite suffering from a recent leg injury.
Lifetime membership for Manx Tri Club was awarded to club chairman and long-time triathlete Juan Kinley for his unwavering support and dedication to the club.
The organisers would like to extend their thanks to sponsor 1886, along with their gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who made this event possible. Their contributions and enthusiasm helped create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
There were some fantastic efforts from the team entries at both sprint and standard distances. Team entries give competitors of all levels the opportunity to get involved and for many it is their first step into then competing individually at triathlon.
A special mention to the Isle of Man Special Olympics team (arranged by Tony Fallon) for their support year on year and unwavering enthusiasm on the day.
The Manx Tri Club look forward to welcoming people of all abilities to compete in its 2025 events.
For more information about the Manx Tri Club and next year’s events, please visit https://manxtriclub.com or find the club on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
RESULTS (TOP THREE)
Men’s race, standard: 1, Andrew Isaac one hour 58 minutes; 2, Charlie Swales two hours; 3, Dominic Dunwell 2hr 6min.
Women’s race, standard: 1, Clara Isaac 2hr 24min; 2, Caitlin Gelder 2hrs 35min; 3, Wiktoria Maliszak 2hr 36min;
Teams, standard: Male team winner - Team Bikestyle 2hr 5min. Mixed team winner - Plant Power 2hr 23min.
Men’s race, sprint: 1, Harry Kinley 1hr 9min; 2, Max Singer 1hr 13min; 3, John Coppell 1hr 14min.
Female race, sprint: 1, Kiera Prentice 1hr 14min; 2, Dawn Quinn 1hr 24min; 3, Jessica Cain 1hr 26min.
Teams, sprint: Male team winner – Isle of Man Special Olympics 1hr 26min. Female team winner - Chafing the Dreams 1hr 27min. Mixed team winner - TRI Not to Laugh 1hr 24min.