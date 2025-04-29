Entries close this Sunday, May 4, for Manx Tri Club’s 1886 Sprint Triathlon.
May 11’s event is open to both individuals and teams.
The swim takes place is in Ramsey Swimming Pool with the option for individual entrants of 400 metre (16 lengths) or 750 metre (30 lengths) distances.
The former swim is very much recommended for first-time triathletes/less confident swimmers.
For those taking part in the team relay, the swim distance is 750 metres for all competitors.
The bike leg is the same distance for all entrants at 20km (12.4 miles), which consists of a one-lap course following the coast road out to Bride and then back to Ramsey.
The run is also the same distance for all at 5km (3.1 miles) and is around Mooragh Park and then down Mooragh Promenade to the finish.