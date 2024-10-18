Max Ingham led Great Britain’s charge in the Junior World Trophy category of the International Six Days Enduro in north-west Spain on Thursday.
His combined test times for the day was 46min 06sec, 22 seconds faster than team-mate Sam Hughes, with the third member of the squad, Sam Davies, another 30s back precisely.
Their combined time hoisted them above hosts Spain in the overall contest, although it remains close with only 35s between the two countries.
Sweden continue to lead the charge ahead of France, USA and Australia, who are 11 minutes ahead of the British trio.
Britain are completely out of the World Team Trophy contest as Josh Gotts joined Harry Edmondson in the retirement list a couple of days earlier, however Steve Holcombe is still battling for an overall podium finish.
All three Southern MCC riders completed the day safely, but conditions remain quite muddy in many areas as there was heavy overnight rain in the Silleda area of Galicia on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Further heavy showers during the day add to the issues, especially after more than 500 riders have been through the tracks and tests.
As a team they rode extremely well, finishing the day 50th out of 124, but Alistair Heginbotham’s non-finish on day two will drop them way down the finishing order if they do manage to complete the final two days of the event.
Craig Norrey was 64th in the club class on day four, Mike Turner 182nd and Heginbotham 200th.