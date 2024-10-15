Great Britain’s hopes of a third consecutive podium finish in the International Six Days Enduro were dashed before the event even got underway in north-west Spain on Monday morning.
Harry Edmondson, one of the two replacements for Manx riders Jamie McCanney and Jed Etchells in the World Trophy Team, was unable to fire up his Gas Gas on the start ramp in Galicia.
The Englishman lost around 40 minutes fixing the issue, dropping Team GB to the bottom of the pile at the end of day one, with no chance at all of clawing back time over the ensuing five days.
Greeba’s Max Ingham rode well on the exciting new 250cc Triumph four-stroke in the Junior Trophy team contest where only 20 seconds covered the three British riders. The team ended the day fifth of the 13 trios in that contest.
Ingham was 46th overall out of 144 Trophy riders at the end of day one.
The three Southern MCC riders in the Club team event all got through the opening day without serious issues.
Craig Norrey (300 Beta) was a strong 60th overall in that category, while event first-timer Alistair Heginbotham (200 Beta) was 211th and Mike Turner 233rd out of more than 400 riders in total.