This year’s Manx Tri Club 1886-sponsored Aquathlon event took place in Ramsey on Sunday, writes Russ Collister.
The event somehow managed to miss the torrential rain which was affecting much of the British Isles and produced excellent racing from a notably youthful line-up of athletes.
The low age limit of 11 nearly bridges the gap between the club’s junior tri (usually held in April) and the more senior triathlon events held in May and September.
This year, the startlist for the juniors was nearly as long as the seniors, with a number of rising swim squad stars taking to the comfortably warm waters of Mooragh Park for the first time.
The junior one event was for those aged 11-12 years old and featured a 300m swim and a 2.2km run around the lake path, while the junior two race for 13-14 years was a 500m swim then a 3.3km run.
The sprint race for those aged 15 years old and above took in a 750m swim followed by a 5.5km run.
In the senior race, leading Isle of Man triathlete Charlie Swales, fresh from Island Games duty in Guernsey, extended his excellent season with a comfortable win over James Harrison in a repeat of their May spring triathlon battle.
Charlotte Sugden was one of the first out of the water in the women’s event and stayed comfortably in the lead to cross the line as first senior.
In the junior categories, Ed Pearson and Cameron Leslie won their respective 11-12 and 13-14 age groups combining a strong swim leg with fast laps around the perimeter of the park.
Organisers wish to thanks the usual helpers atl Mooragh Park and the ongoing invaluable support of the Ramsey Town Commissioners.
The club would also like to thank sponsor 1886, Steve Watt and the kayakers, the Venture Centre and the Boathouse Cafe.
The next - and final - event of the season is the Triathlon Championships on September 3.
l Isle of Man triathletes enjoyed some success off-island last weekend.
Andy Isaac finished a hugely impressive 10th in the British Age Group Champs in Sunderland and was fifth in his highly-competitive age group.
This while Russ Collister was seventh overall and first in his age group in the newly-revitalised Salford Triathlon held in awful conditions around Trafford Park - indeed, there were even geese swimming on the bike course at one stage, such was the wet weather!
Results
15+ solo: 1, Charlie Swales 31 minutes 44 seconds; 2, James Harrison 35.07; 3, Kristan King 35.11; 4, Thomas Isaac 37.08; 5, Nick Arden 37.29; 6, Andy Page 37.55; 7, Harry Kinley 38.13; 8, Josh Knights 39.14; 9, Jacob Craine 39.55; 10, Stuart Gell 41.08; 11, Charlotte Sugden 43.33; 12, Steph Burton 46.35; 13, John Knight 48.35; 14, Alex Callow 48.38; 15, Wendy Ranft-Gerber 50.28; 16, Laura Bryan 55.11.
15+ team: 1, Team Ricciardi 43.38; 2, Lu and Jerrica 49.27.
13-14 solo: 1, Cameron Leslie 25.21; 2, Caleb Crowe 27.07; 3, Fletcher Gell 32.42.
13-14 team: 1, Lauren and Neve 24.01.
11-12 solo: 1, Ed Pearson 14.30; 2, Olivia Williamson 15.52; 3, Faith Teare 16.06; 4, Rory Teare 16.16; 5, Callum Leslie 16.23; 6, Corrie Brogan 16.47; 7, Aidan Leslie 18.05; 8, Thomas MacKenzie 18.07; 9, Saoirse Gell 18.45; 10, Poppy Craine 21.50; 11, Megan Bryan 27.30.