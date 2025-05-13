Manx professional footballer Adam Long is looking for a new club after he was released by AFC Fylde.
The former Union Mills and St George’s defender will leave the Coasters when his contract expires in July having played 19 times for the Lancashire outfit this season.
Fylde have had three different managers this term, including former England and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, as they battled in vain to stay in the Conference National.
Chris Beech, who signed the 24 year old last February, was sacked in September with Chris Neal stepping in as caretaker-manager until Phillips appointment in October.
Phillips, however, left the role in February with Neal again stepping in as a joint interim manager alongside David Longwell until the end of the season.
Former Ballakermeen student Long left the island to join Wigan Athletic’s academy in 2017 before signing for Doncaster Rovers in 2022.
He left the Yorkshire outfit in January last year after making 25 appearances for the club, shortly before signing for Fylde.