The experienced trio of John Shooter, Chris Holland and Tim Baker picked up a fantastic 3-2 win against Guernsey in the over-50s men, the latter being a mixed team as the second Guernsey player failed to arrive. Wales kindly lent Peter Gordon to the Channel Island side. Shooter beat both Gordon and Andy Gill, then teamed up with Baker to take the doubles in impressive style 11/7 11/9 11/8.