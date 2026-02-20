The Isle of Man will be represented at the Quad Nations Series netball tournament at Brunel University this weekend.
The Manx Rams women’s side will go up against their counterparts from France, Switzerland and Malta in the competition in London, while an mixed team will also be in action.
The tournament will see each nation playing three ranking matches officiated by World Netball-accredited officials.
The four teams last met in Cardiff in May 2025 and this weekend’s event provides another valuable opportunity to build on previous performances and continue strengthening international competition between the nations.
In addition to the ranking matches, the Isle of Man will also take part in two mixed fixtures against France.
The event is being jointly organised and hosted by the four participating nations, highlighting the collaborative effort to develop and promote netball at this level.
As with many competitions of this nature, participation is largely self-funded by players and associations.
Opportunities like the Quad Nations Series are crucial for athlete development, but they also underline the ongoing need for sponsorship and financial support to help sustain and grow international netball programmes.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 21:
8.15am - France v Isle of Man
10.15am - Malta v Switzerland
2.30pm - France v Switzerland
5pm - Isle of Man v Malta
Sunday, February 22:
10.15am - Switzerland v Isle of Man
3.15pm - France v Malta
The mixed games will be played Friday and Saturday evenings.
SQUADS
The Manx Rams squad is made up of the following players:
Ellen Chalmer
Becca Cooke
Alice Cross
Rhian Evans
Ashley Hall
Hanna Halsall
Mairi Harrison
Lexa Hattersley
Rachel Johnstone
Sarah Long
Natalie Swales
The mixed team comprises:
James Arneil
Adam Brammall
Rob Mason
Stephen Mulhern
Michael Pardoe
Jason Philbin
Kate Doran
Sara Collings
Holly Hennessey
Poppy Irving
Gemma Kirkham
