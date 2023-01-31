No fewer than six representative Isle of Man hockey teams are away this weekend all fighting for places in the quarter-finals of the EH Championships.
As a result, only one local Women’s Premiership fixture survives on Saturday. Castletown will take on Bacchas when a battle to true grit and determination will be on the cards.
In Women’s Division One, Harlequins lead the way at present and take on Vikings B, while Ramsey will be confident of picking up another two points when they take Bacchas C, having beaten the latter’s B side in the plate 6-3.
The last game could throw up a surprise result: Valkyrs B have been playing well but Bacchas B have been ever improving and, with three games in just under a week, they are starting to gain some momentum.
In Women’s Division Two, Harlequins B and Vikings C looks like a great game on paper and in both these teams the mix of players adds value to the game.
Castletown C will be hopeful of staying at the top of the table when they tackle Valkyrs C who have had mixed results so far. Elsewhere, a close game is in prospect between Ramsey B vs Castletown D.
Men’s Leagues
The Men’s Premiership this weekend sees last year’s runners-up Vikings taking on the ever-present league winners Bacchas.
The latter definitely have the form going into this fixture which will likely be the match of the day.
Ramsey gained a point last week and will feel more confident going into the fixture with Bacchas B. Elsewhere, Valkyrs will host Castletown - with a return of a few players for Valkyrs, can they muster a result?
Vikings C will face another hard test in Men’s Division One when they take on Valkyrs B, while Vikings B will be aiming to get another two points on the board when they play Harlequins B.
In Men’s Division Two, Castletown C vs Ramsey is the late game at Ramsey Grammar Schools and should hopefully be an end-to-end affair that keeps the spectators warm.
Town B, on the other hand, will not want a close match when they face up against Bacchas C, while Bacchas Colts have their rest week.
Under-15s
The under-15s league matches have gone the way of the top three teams so far and again this weekend’s will probably do likewise. Arguably, the game to watch is Castletown Sharks against Harlequins which could end up being a close affair.
FIXTURES
Saturday, Feburary 4:
Men’s Premier League
2.05pm @ NSC Vikings s A
v Bacchas A
2.05pm @ QEII Valkyrs A
v Castletown A
2.05pm @ RGS Ramsey A
v Bacchas B
Men’s Division One
12.35pm @ KWC Vikings C
v Valkyrs B
2.05pm @ KWC Vikings B
v Harlequins B
Men’s Division Two
3.35pm @ RGS Castletown C
v Ramsey B
12.35pm @ CRHS Bacchas C
v Castletown B
Women’s Premiership
11.05am @ CRHS Castletown A
v Bacchas A
Women’s Division One
11.05am @ NSC Harlequins A
v Vikings B
12.35pm @ NSC Bacchas B v Valkyrs B
12.35pm @ RGS Ramsey A
v Bacchas C
Women’s Division Two
3.35pm @ NSC Harlequins B
v Vikings C
12.35pm @ QEII Castletown C
v Valkyrs C
2.05pm @ CRHS Ramsey B
v Castletown D
Mixed Under-15s League
11.05am @ QEIICastletown Sharks v Harlequins
3.35pm @ QEII Valkyrs
v Bacchas
3.35pm @ CRHS Castletown
Sabres v Ramsey
Rogues & Rascals
---------
Sunday, February 5:
England Hockey
Championships
10.30amIoM Under-18 Boys
v Alderley Edge
@ University of Cumbria
9.30amIoM Under-18 Girls
v Leek @ Wilmslow HC
4pmIoM Under-16 Boys
v Beston @ Nottingham HC
9.30amIoM Under-16 Girls
v Leeds @ Weetwood
9.30amIoM Under-14 Girls
v Bowdon @ Altrincham Boys GG
10.45amIoM Women v Lymm
@ Lymm HC