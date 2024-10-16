Isle of Man Table Tennis Association has a team playing in the 2024-25 British Clubs League season.
This is Table Tennis England’s premier club team competition and is open to entrants from across the home countries.
The IoM’s participation provides great value and prestige in terms of developing the skills of players when pitted against some of Britain’s strongest amateurs.
The first fixtures were played in one weekend and the Manx team consisted of Scott Lewis, Adam Teare, Duncan Alexander and Becky Taylor.
Each fixture consisted of two singles followed by one doubles pairing. The IoM faced Halton 2 first and were unlucky to lose 4-5 after four five-set thrillers.
Each player won one and the doubles proved crucial, Lewis/Scott unluckily losing 9-11 in the fifth end.
Next up was a strong Dundee side. Lewis did well to win two singles, followed by a strong performance by Alexander to claim one of his. Unfortunately that was not enough and they lost overall 3-6.
Sunday began with a thriller against a young Birmingham side, with the IoM being unlucky to lose this one narrowly 4-5.
It was tied throughout, with an extremely good win for Lewis/Alexander in the doubles, taking the match 11-8 in the fifth to lead 3-2 going into the final singles.
Alexander had a close five-setter with an up-and-coming sensation from Birmingham. Having gone 0-2 down, Alexander clawed it back to 2-2, only for the youngster to hold his nerve and win 11-7 in the fifth.
The match score was tied at 4-4 where Taylor was unlucky to lose out to her opponent 1-3 in the decider.
The weekend ended with a hugely satisfying victory over Guernsey. The IoM performed strongly with every player victorious to seal a 6-3 win.
Player of the match Lewis had two singles wins, then teamed up with Alexander to win the doubles 3-2.
The IoM finished weekend one in sixth position ahead of the second weekend in November.
KEN MITCHELL