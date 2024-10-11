Former island tennis coach Janet Southam sadly passed away recently at the age of 91 years old.
Her funeral takes place this Friday (October 18) at 11.30am at Douglas Crematorium.
Janet was well known as a strong, competitive player and a good coach with the island juniors.
This photo shows the Isle of Man 10-and-under team from 38 years ago in 1986 and shows Janet on the back row, second from left wearing glasses.
The squad features several well-known faces, including 23-time island champion Karen Faragher (front row, second from right).
The full line-up is as follows: (front row, left to right) the late Roger Cowell (northwest region coach and development officer, Simon Martin, Jim Travers, Alison Brown, Karl Moore, Gary Brooks, Karen Faragher and Karen Sharpe.
(Back row, l-r) Jane Travers, island coach Janet Southam, Kate Chester, Sara Tse and Claire Addisson.