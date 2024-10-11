The new Isle of Man Basketball Association league season tipped off at the NSC on Thursday evening.
There is an expanded roster for the 2024-25 campaign, with SOS Cannons and Cheldan Pirates joining the Senior League action.
The top match of the night saw Cannons face Ravens in a game that was defined by fast breaks and outside shooting.
Ravens are in their third season but have lost key players Cormac Ewan and Logan Glover, the former heading to university while the latter has joined his brother on the Jets roster.
Cannons meanwhile have moved up from the D2 Development League, after impressing with some solid performances in last year’s Senior Cup competition.
It was Ravens who controlled the flow at the start of the game, quick pace down the court coupled with solid inside play allowing them to build up an early lead.
Cannons struggled to settle in the opening quarter with an uncharacteristic flurry of turnovers and missed shots that kept them to only four points, courtesy of Evan O’Dea and Jack Wilkinson.
Matthew Jones and Miltos Provatakis featured heavily for Ravens, with solid shooting pushing the lead to 10 points at the end of the first quarter, 14-4.
Ravens maintained their control in the second quarter, with two pull-up shots from Jake Kinrade extending their lead to 14. Cannons started to settle as the quarter wore on and played a more solid defence that slowed the Ravens’ pace.
It was the final minutes of the half that brought them into solid contention, Rowan Coulter exploding onto the scene with two outside shots that powered a run which slashed the Ravens lead to five points in the final minute.
Two quick breaks by Kinrade and Provatakis added to the Raven cushion, 30-21 at the half, but the momentum had started to shift towards Cannons.
The teams went toe-to-toe in the third quarter as they traded baskets such that neither could gain a decisive advantage.
Provatakis was key to keeping the Ravens ahead, inside play and solid drives allowing him to rack up a solid 16-point performance, capped off with a swish three.
Cannons had their own response in the form of Wilkinson who dominated the defensive boards and found a sweet spot outside the arc for a trio of three-pointers that pushed his total to an impressive 19, which at the mid-point drew Cannons within four of the Ravens.
Another run by the Ravens pushed out the scores, but Cannons had again managed to chip away at their lead, 55-48 to Ravens at the end of the third.
The battle of wills continued into the fourth quarter, momentum still with Cannons but Ravens managing to keep themselves ahead with efforts spread between Seb Smith and Zak Mitchell.
Three was the magic number for Cannons as the breakthrough came in the final three minutes with a duo of three-pointers from Evan O’Dea and Oliver Hamilton that brought them within three.
It marked a shift that saw Cannons bench set alight while Ravens were visibly deflated, soon finding themselves down by three with less than a minute to go. Clever play from Cannons allowed them to run down the clock and denied Ravens a solid opportunity to draw level.
With the final buzzer Cannons had burst into the Senior League with a win, 68-63, to the delight of their supporting crowd.
Next on the schedule was a good-natured game between Hoops and current title holders Wolves. Pace down the court defined the opening of the game, with Oscar Lace and Ben Campbell pushing the break for the Wolves.
Outside shooting from Kyle Mills and Corey Pinder aided Wolves’ total and gave them a comfortable lead which they held throughout.
Hoops found better form in the second half, Becky Dunne, Danielle Murphy and Mairi Harrison building momentum on the scoresheet. The game was Wolves at the end though, running out victors 80-34.
The final match of the evening saw Jets win out against Cheldan Propetry Pirates in a physical battle of wills.
Pirates kept the Jets grounded in the opening quarters, with outside shooting from Mel Valencia and inside work by Eddy Zilionis keeping the scores tight.
It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that Jets started to take off, with the Glover brothers, Jake and Logan, helping to push them into the lead. Pirates fought to the end but lost out at the final buzzer, 49-91.
- The second round of the 2024-25 season tips off on Thursday at 7pm as Ravens take on Hoops, then at 8.30pm Jets will face SOS Cannons while Cavaliers will play Cheldan Property Pirates.
All games are played in the NSC main hall and spectators are welcome to attend, with seating available courtside.
- The D2 Development League also returns this season and there will be a series of open evenings every Thursday from 6pm for those wishing to play in D2.
Players should be aged between 12-18, with divisions and teams defined ahead of the start of the game schedule. Those interested in playing can register online via the Association website at www.isleofmanbasketball.com
MARTIN DUNNE