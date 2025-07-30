Isle of Man open-water swimmer, Carole Laporte, took on her biggest challenge yet last week when she completed a gruelling 31-mile non-stop swim round the island of Jersey.
This was set to be the QEII High School language teacher’s most demanding round-island swim, having already completed 76 miles around the Isle of Man in 17 stages in 2020 and 56 miles around the Isle of Arran in 13 stages in 2021.
The Round Jersey Solo Swim is an iconic endurance event organised by the Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club (JLDSC).
Following ‘Channel rules’, swimmers may only wear a swimsuit, cap, and goggles - no wetsuits or buoyancy aids.
Much like the Isle of Man, Jersey's strong tidal currents play a pivotal role.
Only fast swimmers can complete the course, as failing to reach the north-western tip, Grosnez, before the tide turns makes further progress impossible.
The first successful circumnavigation was completed by Denize le Pennec (Jersey) in 1969 in 13 hours 55 minutes.
Around 176 swimmers have completed it since, with Michelle Macy (USA) setting a record of 9 hours 29 minutes in 2014, and Ross Wisby (UK) narrowly beating that in 2015 with 9 hours 28 minutes.
These exceptional times are only achievable with a favourable tide, which is why Round Jersey is a ‘one-tider’ - a unique feature that makes it one of the world’s longest circular swims.
To qualify, swimmers must pass full medical checks and complete a six-hour swim in open water under 16°C.
In her previous round-island swims, Carole was supported on the water by kayaker Steve Watt and his wife Julie.
For Jersey, however, the JLDSC arranged all support logistics, including a RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat), a local skipper, and an official observer.
The Frenchwoman also had a swim support crew onboard, including close friend and fellow Port Erin swimmer Judy Ewart, who was responsible for providing feeds without physical contact.
Carole’s previous long-distance non-stop swim was the two-way, 21-mile end-to-end of Lake Windermere.
Ahead of this challenge Carole implemented a dedicated training plan that mixed pool and open-water swimming.
As sea temperatures rose from 7°C in January to 12°C in May, her swim times increased from 30 minutes to two hours. A half-term break allowed her to complete the six-hour qualifier off the south coast of England in 15°C water.
Logistical planning included booking five days in Jersey to allow for a suitable ‘weather window’.
Carole and Judy arrived on Wednesday, met with skipper Simon and observer Sal the next day, and received confirmation that conditions would be ideal for a 6am start on Friday to coincide with high tide at 7.44am.
From Elizabeth Pier in St Helier, the swim follows an anti-clockwise route: around the east coast, up the north coast to Grosnez, then down the west and along the south coast to finish.
Final preparations included hydration, a substantial meal, and rest. However, Carole's sleep was interrupted by an accidental message within the organising team that cast doubt on her experience and speed—although it expressed hope to be proven wrong.
While this could have rattled many swimmers, Carole used it as fuel to strengthen her determination.
At 5.50am on Friday morning, Carole entered the water at the Elizabeth breakwater, accompanied by Ewart aboard the RIB and two other swimmers attempting the course with their own crews.
The sea temperature was a comfortable 19°C. Ewart kept friends and supporters updated in real time with messages and photos, creating a wave of excitement across social media.
Carole reached her first key milestone, La Roque, after only 1 hour 50 minutes (7.40am). The Observer remarked: ‘We are flying, and she’s left the other swimmers way behind.’
Sheltered from the mild north-easterly breeze, the east coast offered calm waters, and the pace picked up further with the strengthening ebb current.
Three hours in, Carole reached Gorey Castle, though she was starting to feel some cramps. It was time for her second hourly feed - banana, electrolytes, and a jelly block - thrown to her in the water to maintain the strict no-contact rule. Despite the discomfort, she remained cheerful and upbeat.
After 3 hours 26 minutes, Carole reached St Catherine’s breakwater.
The observer, who had initially underestimated her, acknowledged that Carole was swimming exceptionally well, noting: ‘We couldn’t even see the other swimmers behind us.’
At her next feed around 950am, Carole called out her usual cheerful ‘Youkou, Youkou,’ a clear sign of good spirits. Remarkably, jellyfish sightings were few, which likely contributed to her upbeat mood.
The north coast is exposed to north-westerly winds and can be treacherous in rougher conditions. Fortunately, the wind was gentle that day, allowing Carole to maintain the crucial pace needed to reach Grosnez before the tide shifted.
She covered the 12 miles from St Catherine’s to Grosnez in just over three hours, arriving at 12.30pm. The average speed over ground was an impressive 4mph. Though the waves at Grosnez were choppy, Carole was unfazed, accustomed to rough conditions from her swims around the Isle of Man.
Once she turned south along the west coast, conditions improved dramatically. The wind was now at her back, and her stroke rate remained consistent. At this point, hunger kicked in, and Carole declared herself “starving.” Ewart kept her fuelled with a carb/protein mix, more electrolytes, bananas, and an energy bar—essential to keeping the cramps at bay and the pace strong.
She reached the southwest tip at La Corbière lighthouse after 8.5 hours.
Though the water around the headland was initially choppy, conditions quickly improved as the tide turned. With six miles to go and the flood tide assisting, Carole powered through the home stretch.
By now, her WhatsApp supporters were in a frenzy as it became clear that she was on course for an outstanding time. Ewart read out the flood of encouraging messages, which Carole responded to with joy.
The final six miles were covered in only two hours, and Carole made her triumphant finish at the Elizabeth Breakwater at 4.15pm. Ewart jumped into the sea to embrace her friend in celebration.
Carole completed the 31-mile solo circumnavigation of Jersey in an incredible 10 hours 25 minutes.
She became both the first Manxwoman and the first Frenchwoman to achieve this feat.
The official Observer summed it up perfectly: ‘Well done Carole - what a tremendous swim to witness!’
Afterward, Carole expressed gratitude to the skipper and observer for expertly guiding her and keeping her on track around Jersey’s complex coastline.
As always, she gave heartfelt thanks to her swimming friends, with special appreciation for Judy - her support swimmer, photographer, and cheerleader throughout the event.
Perhaps most impressively, Carole later remarked that she still had fuel left in the tank and could have swum further. We’ll have to wait and see what her next challenge will be.
NIGEL HENDY
