Peter Hickman has had surgery to try and rectify nerve problems suffered as a result of a crash at this year’s TT.
The 14-time winner from Lincolnshire crashed in qualifying on May 30, coming off his 8TEN Racing Superstock BMW at Kerrowmoar near Sulby during the open lap of that evening’s session.
He was taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he was treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries before being discharged a couple of days later.
Explaining what caused the crash, Hickman stated last month: ‘Unfortunately it was a component failure, so it wasn’t actually my fault.
‘The team are doing some more analysis on it at the minute, but it wasn’t the faring which was speculated as the cause at the time of the crash.
‘It wasn’t oil either. I know a lot of people thought they saw smoke. Unfortunately it was a bracket that holds the exhaust in place. It didn’t come loose but it seems like it broke and pushed the exhaust into the reel wheel and popped the rear tyre.
‘That’s what caused the crash.’
Posting on social media, Hickman provided a further update last week. He said: ‘Overall recovery has been pretty good.
‘My shoulder, ribs, back are all pretty good and I can move around quite a lot and I have no real problems walking.
‘I damaged my left knee quite a lot and that’s still inflamed a bit eight weeks after the crash.
‘I’d love to be back riding but there’s been some complications with my right arm - it’s not quite working the way it should do.
‘I’ve severely damaged my bronchial nexus nerve, which also effects my auxiliary nerve on my right side. It means my Deltoid muscles are not firing at all which means I can’t lift my right arm very well at the minute.
‘The MRIs I’ve had show I’ve got severe nerve damage, but they don’t say exactly what’s wrong.’
Hickman underwent surgery with two nerve specialists in London on Friday to try and figure out what was the problem and how to rectify it.
Following the surgery the 38 year old said: ‘Today’s op went as well as it could have with the best possible outcome.
‘It will still be a little while before we know if everything is back to normal or not but the surgeons say everything is looking promising - so fingers crossed.
‘Having two of the top specialists in the “nerve” game was definitely comforting - massive thanks to Dr Marco Sinisi and Dr Anthony Macquillan for working on me as well as all the staff at the Wellington Hospital in London.
‘Also a massive thanks to Dr Ricardo Pacheco (knee specialist) and Dr Marcus De Matus (spinal specialist) who have recently also looked after me.
‘Another huge thanks goes to Simon Rushton of Grosvenor Medical who has referred me all over the place since my accident to make sure I’ve been looked after by the very best
‘Thanks also to Fifi, my family, friends and fans too for the support, it really means a lot. I’ll be back!’
