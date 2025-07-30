FC Isle of Man’s first off-island trip of the new North West Counties Premier Division season ended in a 2-0 defeat away at FC St Helens on Tuesday night.
A goal in each half was enough for the home side as the Ravens failed to create enough or take advantage of openings in the attacking third.
The Ravens started the game quickly and nearly found a way through in the first minute but home keeper Joe Mason came out from his goal to clear.
The Stripes worked their own opening moments later as a good move down their right picked out Joe Barker, but he fired high over the bar from the edge of the box.
St Helens took the lead in the ninth minute when Tom McNamara got his head to a whipped cross which he powered past Adam Killey who had no chance in the Ravens’ goal.
FC Isle of Man’s first big opening came as ex-Wigan and Wolves academy player Dean Pinnington brought down a goal kick and created space for himself in the box.
However, he chose not to pull the trigger and instead tried to set up Charlie Higgins who was quickly crowded out by the Stripes’ backline without getting off a shot.
The next chance fell to Higgins. He did well to get his head on a Kyle Watson corner, but he wasn’t quite able to steer it on target.
Corinthians keeper Killey was then called into action soon after as a Stripes’ move down the right saw him make a smart save to stop McNamara getting his second.
When the Ravens number one took a quick goal kick, Ste Whitley and Higgins combined to free Pinnington behind the home defence, but as he tried to cut back onto his left foot he was smothered by the defence and the chance was gone.
Higgins and Pinnington worked well together shortly after down the left but when the ball was cut back to the front post, there was no-one there but a grateful Stripes captain in the form of Harry Hagan.
On the stroke of half-time Pinnington nearly pulled off the sublime as he got on the end of a Josh Cain cross with an overhead kick it was just too high to worry Joe Mason.
Just moments into the second half Al Maitland crafted a chance for himself from a corner as he expertly brought the ball down and swivelled to shoot on a half-volley, only for the Stripes’ defence to get in a strong block.
With few chances coming either way in a tight second half, disaster struck at the back for the Ravens as Ryan Sinnott chased down a ball that Killey came to clear.
The ball rebounded off Sinnott who was able to pick himself up quickly and pounce to slot into the empty net to make it 2-0 to the home side.
Despite emptying the bench with five subs, the Ravens never really threatened Mason in the Stripes’ goal and the home side held out well to pick up the three points.
After last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Litherland REMYCA, the Ravens return to action on Saturday, August 9 with a home game against Glossop North End.
SAM TURTON
