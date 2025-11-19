Isle of Man-born footballer Kieran Tierney played a decisive role in Scotland’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in the United States, scoring a dramatic stoppage-time goal as the national side beat Denmark 4-2 at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.
Tierney’s late left-footed strike, a powerful effort from outside the box, put Scotland 3-2 up and sparked remarkable scenes inside the national stadium.
The victory secured Scotland’s place at a World Cup for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year wait for the Tartan Army.
The 28-year-old left-back, who moved from Arsenal to Celtic in the summer, was born in Douglas and spent the first 10 months of his life in the island before moving with his family to Wishaw near Glasgow - his older sister Natalie went to St Mary’s Primary School.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man in 2014, he said: ‘I left the island a couple of months before I turned one, but I have been back several times to visit my auntie and my cousins who still live there.’
His early footballing journey began at local club Netherton before joining the Celtic youth system at the age of seven, where he progressed through every age group before making his first-team debut in April 2015.
He went on to make more than 170 appearances for the Glasgow club, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.
With Arsenal, Tierney won three trophies: the 2020 FA Cup and two FA Community Shields in 2020 and 2023. He has previously been nominated for the Isle of Man Sports Awards in 2017 and 2018 in the under-21 and Sportsman of the Year categories.
Perhaps the only hindrance to Tierney's success has been his injury record, missing plenty of matches over the course of his career.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today in March 2016 after receiving his first Scotland call-up, ironically against Denmark, Tierney reflected on the dedication required as a young player coming through at one of Britain’s biggest clubs.
‘On a typical day I’d need to get up at about 6am then train from 7.30–9am before school. After school then you’d play 5–7pm each day and you had the gym in there as well – that’s the dedication you need at one of the biggest clubs in the country,’ he said.
Tierney also spoke about the possibility of playing for the Ellan Vannin side that was then playing in CONIFA competitions: ‘I was close to playing for them last year (2015) but then I broke my leg.
‘You never know, anything can happen. Maybe one day.’
Tierney, who now has 53 caps for Scotland, also had a few words of encouragement for any local players hoping to make it professionally: ‘Obviously it’s a bit harder to get picked up over here in the island by a team across, but all you can do is work hard and never give up. It’s just hard work, that’s all it is.’
Tierney has long acknowledged the support he receives from Manx fans and has previously spoken about his links to island football.
Now, almost a decade on from those early international ambitions, the Manx-born defender has helped write a new chapter in Scottish football history - and delivered a moment Hampden Park will remember for years.