Nominations for the Mezzo-sponsored 2025 Isle of Man Sports Awards opened yesterday, Monday.
The event will take place in the Royal Hall of the Villa Marina on the evening of Thursday, February 26.
The categories are much the same as normal with the main titles of Isle of Man Sportsman and Sportswoman of the year supported by Under-21 awards in each category.
In addition there will be the Isle of Man Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Team of the Year, Disability Sportsperson of the Year, Sports Administrator of the Year, Sports Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement of the Year Award and the Leonie Cooil Award for courage and inspiration.
As per usual, there are likely to be other awards and announcements on the night, which regularly attracts around 1,000 people.
If you wish to nominate a sportsperson for an award, log on to https://www.isleofmansport.com/sports-awards/online-nomination-form-iom-sports-awards/ and simply complete the form online below, detailing their achievements during 2025. Please note this is a nomination process, not a voting system.
There is also a section for notable sports men and women who have passed away over the past 10 months (since the last Sports Awards ceremony) for inclusion in the Roll of Honour that will open the evening.
All nominations need to be returned by the closing date of: Sunday, December 14 (entries received after the closing date will not be accepted).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.