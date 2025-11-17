Conor Cummins is going it alone for the Superstock class of next year’s TT at least.
On Monday afternoon he announced the launch of his own Conrod Motorsport team for the 2026 TT, marking a bold new chapter in his career as he prepares to celebrate 20 years since his TT debut in 2006.
Inspired by his successful Douglas-based coffee business Conrod’s, launched in 2015, Cummins’s new team signals both a personal milestone and a fresh competitive challenge.
The initial programme will see Conrod Motorsport contest the two Superstock TT races on a machine to be confirmed, while the Ballaugh man continues to review his options for the Superbike and Supersport classes having ridden for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing this year.
Speaking of the new venture, Conor said: ‘I’m really looking forward to the new challenge of running my own team. It’s a big step and a bit of a leap into the unknown, but it’s something I’ve considered doing at various stages throughout my career.
‘With the growth of the business, now feels like the right time and I’m really excited to be bringing my two passions together.
‘The competition is tougher than ever, so I’m under no illusion as to how much work this is going to take. But I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some great people and great teams over the years, and I’ll be bringing all that know-how together to make sure I’m in the strongest possible position when it’s time to go racing.’
With 12 career podiums, including Superstock rostrums in 2010 and 2022, and top-six finishes across the past two years, Cummins remains one of the Mountain Course’s most consistent and respected competitors. His affinity with the Superstock class is well proven, with third place on the McAdoo Kawasaki in 2010 and a superb runner-up finish with the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles team in 2022.
That 2022 performance also delivered a major milestone, setting a personal best lap speed at an average of 133.116mph to make him the sixth-fastest TT rider of all time.
Conrod Motorsport marks a significant new era for the 39-year-old, bringing his racing ambitions, business identity and two decades of Mountain Course experience together under a new banner for TT 2026.
