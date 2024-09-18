The Isle of Man men’s cricket squad has been named for European Cricket T10 Championships in Spain next week.
The Manx are in group one of the competition’s Challenger Division, facing Estonia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Turkey and Slovenia at the Cartama Oval in Malaga between September 23 and 26.
The islanders face Croatia on Monday evening, before taking on Bulgaria and Turkey on Tuesday.
Final group games against Estonia and Slovenia follow on Wednesday.
Eliminators take place on Thursday with the competition’s play-offs from September 30 to October 2.
The winners and runners-up of the Challenger Division will be promoted to the Premier Division for next season’s competition.
Isle of Man squad: Matthew Ansell, Sam Barnett, Eddie Beard, Brendan Bennett, Kieran Cawte, JJ Griffin, Carl Hartmann, Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Phil Littlejohns, Christo Roelofse, Akkie Van Den Berg, Christian Webster, Ollie Webster (c).