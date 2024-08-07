Isle of Man Cricket Association has named its national women’s squad that will travel to Malta next week.
The 14-strong team will travel to the Mediterranean island on Friday, August 16 ahead of a bilateral series against the hosts.
They will then take part in the Valletta Cup against Malta, Greece, MCC and Serbia.
The schedule of fixtures is:
August 21 - IoM v Malta (3pm start)
August 22 - IoM v MCC (3pm)
August 23 - IoM v Serbia (3pm)
August 24 - IoM v Greece (3pm)
Alanya Thorpe captains the side, while Donna Harrison has been called up into the squad for the first time.
The full squad is: Lucy Barnett, Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Clare Crowe, Donna Harrison, Sam Hassall, Caitlin Henery, Jo Hicks, Andrea Littlejohns, Finn Martin, Dani Murphy, Catherine Perry, Alanya Thorpe and Bekkie Webster.
The bilateral series and the Valletta Cup will be live streamed on the European Cricket Network YouTube channel.