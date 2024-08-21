The Isle of Man’s women’s cricket team wrapped up a convincing 3-0 series win over hosts Malta on Monday.
The Manx side wracked up their third victory in as many days with a nine-wicket win over the Maltese.
A fine spell of bowling by Catherine Perry (1-13) plus wickets from Lucy Barnett (2-10) and captain Alanya Thorpe (2-12) kept the pressure on the Mediterranean side from the off.
Dani Murphy and Caitlin Henery both claimed a run out each as Malta finished on 79-7 from their 20 overs.
The Manx reached their target inside 11 overs with the new opening partnership of Andrea Littlejohns and Bekkie Webster putting on 47 for the first wicket.
Littlejohns was well caught by Khatri for a well-made 30 (23 balls). Sam Hassall came in at number three and the pair knocked the runs off with Hassall 16 not out and Webster 19 not out.
The side are set to take part in the Valletta Cup against Malta, Greece, the MCC and Serbia this weekend.