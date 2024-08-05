This picture dates back to May 2001 when the island crown green squad headed to north Wales to face the other home nations in the International Championships in Rhyl.
Glynn Hargraves and Neil Withers were in the line-ups for both competitions, while Juan Kermode and Phil Kerruish made up the management team at the weekend having formed part of the playing squad 23 years ago.
Pictured back row (left to right) Kevin Quirk, John Saunders, Glynn Hargraves, John Gelling, Juan Kermode, Phil Kelly and Dennis Gelling. Front row (left to right) Colin Kelly, Gary Conwell, Dave 'Barney' Kelly, Dean Kipling, Neil Withers and Phil Kerruish.
The Isle of Man bowls squad that played in the 2024 BCGBA Senior Supplementary County Championship at Florence BC in Stoke on Sunday (Photo: Phil Kerruish) (Phil Kerruish)