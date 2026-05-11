The Isle of Man Dodgeball Championship returns later this month at the National Sports Centre in Douglas.
The event, which is sponsored by Flutter International and supports mental health charity Isle Listen, takes place just after Mental Health Awareness Week, during Isle Listen’s ‘Take Action’ campaign.
The Championship bounces back onto court on Friday, May 22.
Current reigning champions Ardern and Druggan are keen to hold onto the title for another year, but the organisers are encouraging other local teams to rise to the challenge.
If you’re keen to take part, sign your team up online at islelisten.im/dodgeball to secure one of the remaining few team spaces.
Entry costs £299 per team of six to nine people, which works out as just over £30 per person for a full team.
A spokesperson for the Castletown-based organisation added: ‘The exciting community event takes place at a key time for the charity.
‘Holding fundraising events such as the Dodgeball Championship enables Isle Listen to continue supporting the mental health of the island’s young people.
‘Thanks to the support of Flutter International, funds raised from entry fees will be invested directly into Isle Listen’s mental health education programme.
‘This programme, delivered to 10,000 young people each year, is equipping the next generation with resilience and essential mental health skills.’
The event, hosted by Active Souls, will see teams battle it out for the trophy or enjoy a friendly match – dependent on each team’s preference when signing up.
For anyone who is interested in not playing but being part of the fun, organisers are calling for volunteers for the event. If you can help, please email [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.