FC Isle of Man’s chair and vice-chair are to step away from their roles on the club’s board.
Gill Christian took over as chair from Gary Weightman in November 2020, while founding member Lee Dixon previously served as assistant to the club’s first manager Chris Bass Sr before being appointed to the Ravens’ board.
Former Isle of Man international Christian said: ‘It has been an immense privilege to serve as chair.
‘I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and the dedication of the volunteers, staff, players, and the unwavering support of our fans.
‘Lee and myself felt that last summer was the ideal time to hand over the day-to-day control of the club to new directors to allow them to put their stamp on it and take it in a new direction with a new long-term strategy.’
Dixon added: ‘I have been proud to serve the club in any way I could since day one and cannot begin to thank all the players, coaches, stewards, volunteers, sponsors and our amazing fans enough for helping to make our club what it is and what it will be in the future.
‘While so much work goes into the club, I’d like to extend a personal thanks to all former board members for their invaluable support in keeping the club running.
‘The great thing I will take from my time with the club so far is the great relationships and friendships I have made with people across the club from players to board members and volunteers to people outside the club who have supported us.
‘It has been an extremely challenging but enjoyable seven years from helping to set up the club with Paul Jones through to ensuring that we were able to keep the club sustainable and functioning on and off the pitch.’
A confirmation on the club’s new chair will be made in due course.
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