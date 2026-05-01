The Isle of Man’s over-45 team travel to South West London this weekend to contest the England Hockey Masters Over-45 Women’s Vase Final.
The Manx side will take on Berkshire outfit Sonning Hockey Club at the Surbiton Hockey Centre on Bank Holiday Monday at 10am.
Niamh Goddard, who is part of the 14-strong travelling squad, said: ‘It’s been a long road to the final and this Isle of Man team has earned every step of it.
‘The journey started back in October and has taken us through six tough rounds.
‘In only our second year in the competition, we have gone one further than last season’s campaign which ended at the semi-final stage.
‘The squad, with players from all clubs across the island, has grown together and shown it can compete with the best.’
The squad’s journey has been challenging, with more than 1,400 miles covered and plenty of travel issues along the way. Nevertheless, the team has played some great hockey against some of the big club names, most notably in their semi-final victory over one of the top clubs in the country Surbiton.
Island squad: Jo Hicks (Bacchas), Anne Harrison (Bacchas), Lynne Valerga (Castletown), LeeAnne McNaught (Castletown), Kirsty Guy (Vikings), Niamh Goddard (Bacchas), Sharon Pope (Bacchas), Sam Franklin (Bacchas), Ros Lynch (Bacchas), Jo Quine (Ramsey), Eliane Wiseman (Bacchas), Donna Harrison (Bacchas), Jenny Lantry (Ramsey), Kerry Cowley (Guest).
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