Isle of Man Football Association’s next referees course will take place on Sunday, August 25 at the Bowl. 

This follows on from last month’s course which proved a success. 

There are a range of different paid opportunities organised in Manx football that local referees can get involved with:   

- adult men's recreational business leagues which take place on Wednesdays   

- adult women's recreational summer leagues (Thursdays)   

- adult men's league matches (mainly Saturdays)   

- adult women's league matches (mainly Sundays)   

- adult men's masters league matches (Sundays)   

- adult men's walking football league matches (Mondays)    

- junior under-18s mixed league fixtures (Wednesdays)   

- junior u12s-u16s Junior Football League matches (Sundays)   

- Isle of Man Football Association festivals and tournaments (ad hoc)   

There is a strong referee tutoring and mentoring network in place to support newcomers as they are introduced to the game.   

The course will take place between 9.30am and 1pm – it is free to attend. 

For more information or to book a spot on the course, contact [email protected] 