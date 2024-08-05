Isle of Man Football Association’s next referees course will take place on Sunday, August 25 at the Bowl.
This follows on from last month’s course which proved a success.
There are a range of different paid opportunities organised in Manx football that local referees can get involved with:
- adult men's recreational business leagues which take place on Wednesdays
- adult women's recreational summer leagues (Thursdays)
- adult men's league matches (mainly Saturdays)
- adult women's league matches (mainly Sundays)
- adult men's masters league matches (Sundays)
- adult men's walking football league matches (Mondays)
- junior under-18s mixed league fixtures (Wednesdays)
- junior u12s-u16s Junior Football League matches (Sundays)
- Isle of Man Football Association festivals and tournaments (ad hoc)
There is a strong referee tutoring and mentoring network in place to support newcomers as they are introduced to the game.
The course will take place between 9.30am and 1pm – it is free to attend.