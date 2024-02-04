Former St George's and Union Mills centre-back Adam Long has signed a short-term deal with National League outfit AFC Fylde.
The 23 year old left League Two Doncaster Rovers by mutual consent on Thursday's transfer deadline day.
The defender has signed a deal with the Lancashire outfit until the end of the current season.
Long expressed his delight to be joining the Coasters, telling the club's official website: 'I’m really pleased the deal has gone through and I’m an AFC Fylde player.
'The club’s facilities are outstanding for this level, and the mentality around the squad is a really positive one.
'I feel I’m a player with a lot to give and I hope that the continued positivity around the football club after a good few results can continue to push us on.'
Long has played in the top tier of non-league before enjoying a loan spell at Notts County, which was unfortunately curtailed by the covid pandemic in 2020.
AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech added: 'I’m really pleased we have recruited Adam to support our defensive capabilities.
'Living locally in Wigan at the club where he made his name he’s a big strong left-footed defender at a great age with League One experiences.
'Adam will provide great support and competition to both Harry and Sam making us stronger as a group with our remaining challenges ahead.
'We are currently running off just two centre-halves a third was 100% a priority area to recruit.
'I would like to personally thank Lee Glover and James Coppinger at Doncaster for their assistance, while the plan was always to recruit Adam with their support he and they had to negotiate his exit and for that, they have been more than fair financially and very professional too, something often in our industry that goes unnoticed which I personally appreciate.'
Fylde currently sit 20th in the league standings, sitting out of the division's relegation spots on goal difference.
The side are however on a good run of form and beat Dorking on Saturday and face Eastleigh this weekend.