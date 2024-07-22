The island schools’ under-19 football team were beaten finalist in the New York City Cup last weekend.
The 18-strong squad arrived back in the island on Wednesday after a week-long trip to the States, which saw them play four games in sweltering conditions.
Played at Randall's Island in Queens, the islanders’ first game was played in 38°C heat against local team FA Euro New York Academy.
The Manx found themselves 2-0 down at half-time as they struggled to acclimatise, but a resurgent second-half performance saw Connor Bloomer pull a goal back.
Unfortunately, the island side conceded a penalty before Oisin Farrelly slotted coolly past the NY keeper, but it proved no more than a consolation as the game finished 2-3.
On Saturday, the Manxmen faced two games knowing that only victories in both would secure them a place in Sunday's final.
The first game was an edgy encounter with Schuylkill FC, and although the island side was well on top for most of the game, they couldn't finish their chances. That was until 10 from time when Harley Jackson slid Adam Kerruish in on goal who found the back of the net to give the IoM a 1-0 win.
The second game on Saturday against Canadian team Suburban FC saw the lads start really well in slightly cooler conditions, with Deaglan Blake assisting two goals converted by Kerruish and Oscar Bignall.
In the second half, Callum Hudgeon added a third with his head, powering in Jackson's corner.
The Canadians did get a goal from another conceded penalty, but the Manx held on to win 3-1 and secure a final place the following day.
Sunday saw the highest temperatures of the weekend hitting 40°C and, with a couple of injuries picked up in previous games for Chester Bell (fractured his wrist) and Layton Ballard (ankle knock), the squad were down a couple of key players.
The final was against a team called Tyne Met from Newcastle.
The boys started well and opened the scoring from the penalty spot with Jackson firing home.
As the heat increased, Tyne Met grew more confident and scored a scrappy equaliser just before the interval.
They then added a second after an impressive solo run.
The rest of the match saw the islanders frustrated by some time wasting and what seemed like an obvious penalty on Kerruish.
Teacher Matty Kelly added: ‘In the end, a disappointing 2-1 defeat, but the squad gave it everything they had and were a credit to the island.
‘Thanks again go to MSN roofing and scaffolding and Island Business Travel for the financial support, and to the PE staff who gave up so much of their time to make sure this trip was such a success.’