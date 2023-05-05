Great experience was gained by Isle of Man Handball Club in its return to competitive off-island action in the Liverpool Students Open recently.
Coach Mick Hegarty stated that the tournament was a benchmark to gauge how far the squads had progressed in their first full season of training.
Although the Manx side lost all but one game, fielding so many novices against much more experienced players, they held their own in all of the fixtures.
Max Grelewicz top-scored with seven goals and keeper Jay Parr had a tremendous debut tournament with a 63% and 70% save-rate, stopping three from five penalties taken against him in the second match.
Many thanks to Andy Clark of Liverpool Handball Club and the handball societies at Liverpool University and Liverpool John Moores University for being such great hosts.
Isle of Man Handball Club is looking forward to hosting the Merseysiders here in October.
HANDBALL RESULTS
Men
Isle of Man 6 Liverpool University 7
Max Grelewicz 3
Matty McKeeman 2
Paulo Godinho 1
Isle of Man 4 Liverpool JMU 8
Max Greleweicz 4
Women
IoM/LJMU 5Liverpool University 7
Hannah Clayden
IoM/LJMU 6 Liverpool University 5