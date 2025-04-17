Coaches from Peel-based T45 Jiu-Jitsu Isle of Man had a successful weekend at the IBJJF Dublin Open, one of the most prestigious competitions on the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu calendar.
Head coach Myles Joughin secured gold in the middleweight no-gi division, silver in the middleweight gi division and silver in the no-gi absolute division, while coach Catherine Moor took silver in the featherweight gi division.
Together, their efforts helped the Pedigo Submission Fighting (PSF) team - made up of affiliates from across Ireland and the Isle of Man - bring home the second-place team trophy in the no-gi category.
Joughin commented: ‘We’re really happy with the results, but we know we can do even better. We’re a small team making big waves, and we’re aiming for that top spot next time.
‘Everyone at T45 Isle of Man is putting the work in - I believe in every single one of them.’
The T45 team also travelled alongside and competed with coaches and athletes from T45 Jiu-Jitsu Cork, PSF Limerick and North Coast Grappling.