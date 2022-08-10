Isle of Man marathon tomorrow
The Microgaming-sponsored Isle of Man Marathon and Half-Marathon events take place this Sunday, starting at 8.30am and 9am respectively.
Two weeks after finishing 14th in the Commonwealth Games marathon in Birmingham, Ollie Lockley has placed a late entry for the half.
He is the leading name in a total field of around 309 (entries officially closed at midnight), so at midday yesterday the figures were 58 down on last year’s impressive figure of 367 - considering there were only limited off-island entries.
Other local men likely to feature strongly include Western AC junior Ieuan Owen (in his first half-marathon), Corrin Leeming, resident South African Fortune Nzama, Paul Sykes, Dan Pownall, Matt Callister and resident American Tim Goldy - the latter two having dropped down from the marathon this year.
The women’s race is likely to be tighter with Becky Pate, Jess Bryan, Dawn Atherton and Helen Taylor all likely to feature strongly, although Bryan and Atherton are also contesting the No Rest for the Wicked Series, so will have that in the back of their minds.
The marathon incorporates both the Isle of Man Marathon and British Masters Championships.
Mike Garrett, Mark Burman, Richard Shipway and last year’s marathon runner-up Shaun McEntee all entered for the British Masters event and all four, in theory, could feature in the top-10 come race day.
The names of those entered for the Masters championship (17 by midday Wednesday) were not released by British Athletics until the close of play, so did not initially appear on the Manx Timing Solutions site.
