Foxdale’s Adrian Beale is down under preparing for this weekend’s WEMBO World 24-hour Solo Mountain Bike Championships.
In previous attempts he finished third in Italy and second at Fort William in Scotland, so naturally he’s aiming for the top step in his age group this time.
Also competing at Armidale in Australia will be ex-pat Kevin Wynne-Smythe, who specialises in ultras.
The pair used to work together in the island some 30 years ago and have been re-united in 24-hour racing. Wynne-Smythe will be assisting Beale with his new-found local knowledge of the area.
Beale has been receiving assistance from the team at Bikestyle, plus Active Root Nutrition, Elliot Baxter Coaching and creasingmatrix.com
He set off for Armidale – an inner-suburb of Melbourne – on October 21 and the event takes place this Saturday and Sunday.
(Right) Adrian Beale during the most recent 24-hour mountain bike event on home soil in June 2022