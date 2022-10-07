Isle of Man netballers bid for place in next year’s World Cup
Isle of Man Netball’s Manx Rams team is heading to Glasgow this week to take part in its biggest competition to date – the qualifiers for the Netball World Cup.
The Netball World Cup Qualifiers - Europe run from tomorrow (Wednesday) until Sunday at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, which was a venue for the Commonwealth Games in 2014.
The Rams will compete in the European section which will involve the hosts Scotland as well as Gibraltar, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and also Wales.
The event will be played in a round-robin format, with all teams playing each other once across the five days of competition. The top two will qualify for the World Cup being held in Cape Town, South Africa in July 2023.
The Rams open the tournament when they play Wales at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Following that they take on Scotland on Thursday at 5pm, Gibraltar on Friday at 2.30pm, Republic of Ireland on Saturday at midday and then Northern Ireland on Sunday at 2.30pm.
All matches will be available to watch live and on-demand worldwide. Supporters can purchase an all-access event pass providing both live and on-demand access to thrilling international netball for £9.99.
For details on how to purchase, log on to www.netballscotland.tv/
A group of 12 players, incorporating experience and youth, have been chosen to represent the Isle of Man in the event, with three travelling reserves.
Squad:
Becca Cooke
Alice Cross
Rhian Evans
Ashley Hall (captain)
Aalish Harris
Rachel Johnstone (vice-captain)
Kat Keeling
Zoe Kirkham
Cassidy Pizzey
Lydia Shaw
Paige Skillicorn
Natalie Swales
Reserves
Holly Hennesey
Eliana Kneen
Kenzie Pizzey
As well as announcing the squad for the upcoming event, Isle of Man Netball has announced a sponsorship partnership with Santander International.
In addition to visibility on the squad kit, the company will also have visibility at events Isle of Man Netball is hosting on-island and will be the principal sponsor of the local Senior League.
Chris Corkill, sales director of the Isle of Man branch for Santander International, said: ‘Santander International is committed to supporting sporting opportunities for islanders.
‘This sponsorship opportunity cements our commitment to people’s wellbeing and we are proud to be working alongside Isle of Man Netball to help grow the sport in the island.’
