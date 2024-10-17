A group of four Isle of Man triathletes, Jamie Quaye, Luke Saunders, James Read and Alex Malley, took part in the 10th anniversary edition of Ironman Calella-Barcelona recently.
Competing alongside more than 3,000 athletes from around the world, the event tested their endurance with a 2.4-mile open water swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run.
For 19 year olds Quaye and Saunders, it was their first Ironman to date.
The race began at sunrise with good sea conditions, perfect for the long swim along the Catalonian coast.
But both Quaye and Saunders had to overcome a stinging challenge when they encountered jellyfish during the swim. Despite the pain, they powered through to complete the first leg of the race.
The cycling discipline saw competitors race along the stunning coastline from Calella to Badalona, covering two laps over 112 miles.
While the scenic route offered breath-taking views, there was little time to admire the sights as the athletes were pushed to their limits.
The final leg, a 26.2-mile marathon, unfolded in mostly sunny conditions with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. The route, comprising three laps between Calella and Pineda de Mar, featured a mix of beach and urban sectors, providing plenty of space for family and friends to cheer on the triathletes.
Read was the fastest of the Isle of Man competitors overall, finishing in an impressive, combined time of 10 hours one minutes and 51 seconds in the 18-24 age category.
Quaye completed the race in 11hr 56m 53s followed by Malley who finished in 12hr 16m 10s in the 30-34 age category, while Saunders crossed the line in 12hr 43m 12s also in the 18-24 age group.