Ramsey and Vagabonds rugby ciubs kick off the the new year with away games this weekend.
Both Manx sides are on the road in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire on Saturday, with the two local teams both travelling to Lancashire.
After a three-week break over the festive period for some much-needed rest, recovery and refreshments, Ramsey resume their league campaign in 2026 with a trip to face Orrell RUFC.
Having ended 2025 with a series of gutsy performances, the Mooragh Park outfit will be looking to carry that momentum into the new year as they aim to add more points to the table and produce a more consistent level of performance.
Their opponents currently sit fifth in the standings after a strong first half of the season and will provide a stern test for a young Ramsey side eager to make the perfect start to 2026.
Roughly 40 miles away on the other side of Blackburn, Vagas will also be in action when they take on Colne and Nelson.
The latter currently sit one place and five points better off than Vagas in the league standings having played two games fewer but the two sides have yet to meet this season.
Colne and Nelson won their previous three games that went ahead, but have not played in over a month, having awarded a walkover win to Fleetwood and their game with Burnley being postponed in the run-up to Christmas.
