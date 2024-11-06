Ex-Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell has been joined by Isle of Man teenage racer Nickolas Ellis at UK Youth, Great Britain’s leading youth work charity.
Mansell lived in Port Erin for most of his F1 career until 1995, while uncannily Nickolas grew up in the island in the very same house on the headland which sits on the south of the bay, a residence in which the Ellis family still resides.
Mansell is celebrating his 25th anniversary as president of the organisation this year, with 17-year-old Ellis becoming the ‘Young Ambassador’ for UK Youth as he takes his first tentative steps in motor racing.
Nickolas is the first motorsport figure to be selected by the charity since Mansell.
Mansell, the 1993 IndyCar World Series Champion, met up with Ellis at a gala dinner staged at the Four Seasons in London recently when the 1992 F1 world champion - who also served as a special constable in the island for 11 years - reminisced fondly of his time in the Isle of Man
Mansell became president in 1999 and continues to work tirelessly to promote the charity, raising more than £1 million for UK Youth, while 17-year-old Ellis, who lives part-time in the island, only took up motor racing at the end of last year.
He has been chosen by the charity to help contribute in unlocking youth work – which is proven to be life-changing and life-saving – as the catalyst of change needed for the charity.
UK Youth’s vision is to equip young people to thrive and contribute at every stage of their lives. It features an open network of more than 8,000 youth organisations and nation partners with a reach of more than four million young people across the UK.
It delivers a range of programmes which collectively involved more than 120,000 young people last year. Programmes include outdoor learning, physical literacy, social action and employability and offering paid work experience to young people at risk of violence.
Ellis commented: ‘I am grateful and hugely excited to be chosen as a Young Ambassador for UK Youth and an #IWill Champion.
‘I was thrilled to join Nigel recently in recognition of his inspiring charitable work and celebration of the organisation. He also confirmed that he enjoyed his time in the Mull house and said it was a very happy house.
‘I look forward to the incredibly rewarding opportunities this position holds for me as I am extremely motivated to create a positive impact both on and off the track.’
Mansell himself added: ‘As president of UK Youth, I am always thrilled to see young people getting involved with the charity. I look forward to seeing Nick grow, both in his career, and as an #iwill Champion and Young Ambassador.’