Onchan’s Nathan Harrison is being treated in hospital in Nottingham after being involved in a red-flag incident during the opening lap of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park this afternoon (Saturday).
The 27 year old from Onchan was struck by Callum Grigor and his machine as the Scottish rider crashed on the approach to Goddard’s Corner.
Harrison was treated at the Leicestershire circuit’s medical centre for what organisers describe as ‘an isolated limb injury’ before being transferred to Queen's Medical Centre.
Grigor is in a serious condition and has been placed in an induced coma.
On Saturday teatime, British Superbike organisers released the following statement: ‘In the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park circuit today (Saturday), Callum Grigor crashed on the opening lap of the race on the approach to Goddards Corner.
‘He and his machine then collided with Nathan Harrison who also fell.
‘The race was immediately red flagged and both riders were attended to by the BSB Medical Team.
‘Callum Grigor was found to be in a serious condition and required immediate trackside intervention, including being placed into an induced coma.
‘Nathan Harrison was treated at the medical centre for an isolated limb injury.
‘Both riders were transferred to the local major trauma centre, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, for onward assessment and care.’