The Isle of Man’s Patreece Bell made his Gallagher Premiership debut for Sale Sharks on Friday evening.
The former Southern Nomads youngster has played for the club in the Premiership Cup, but the weekend’s 20-minute cameo against Bristol Bears was his first outing in the league having been an unused substitute for October’s game with Leicester.
The 21-year-old from Port St Mary came on as a second-half substitute for James Harper as the Bears triumphed 19-17 thanks to Kalaveti Ravouvou’s 71st minute try.
Also playing in the televised match at Ashton Gate was 2023 Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year and ex-Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd.
The England international played 60 minutes for the Sharks in his sixth league start of the season.
The result leaves Sales seventh in the 10-team Premiership table, nine points above Harlequins and eight points behind Harlequins.
