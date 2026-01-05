Former Peel attacking midfielder Freddie O’Donoghue has returned to parent club Carlisle Untied after a five-month loan spell at Scottish club Queen of the South.
O’Donoghue, who turns 19 next month, played 20 games for the League One side during his spell in Dumfries, scoring three goals.
Queen of the South manager Peter Murphy said: ‘We would like to thank Carlisle United for allowing Freddie to join us for the first half of the season where he has contributed with a few goals and good performances.
‘He is a young enthusiastic player with real potential due to all of his attributes and willingness to work hard for the team. Not only was he a joy to work with, he was a real character and will be missed around the place.’
