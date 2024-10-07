Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association (IoMBSA) has announced the return of the snooker league, set to commence this Wednesday, October 9.
Following last week’s committee meeting, it was confirmed that the league season will kick off with a total of 13 teams competing this year.
Two new teams, the Miscues and Snooker Bar-barians, will join the competition, replacing Jacksons and Peel Legion.
Peel’s Manx Legion Club branch, located on Douglas Street, closed its doors for the final time on March 17.
While the return of the league is met with enthusiasm, there were initial concerns regarding the formation of the snooker committee following a disappointing turnout at the recent annual general meeting.
With vital official roles left unfilled, there was uncertainty about the committee's future. But in late September, it was confirmed that all necessary positions have now been filled.
The current committee consists of Darryl Hill as chairman, Nick Stephens as secretary, Scott Campion as treasurer, and Dave Kelly and Marek Kenny as competition secretaries.
Mike Crook serves as the press representative, with Paul Tangeman taking on the role of a non-official member.
Ahead of Wednesday's fixtures, players are reminded that all individual memberships must be paid and registration forms must be submitted to treasurer Scott Campion before they can compete in the league.
The opening fixtures sees champions Cue Zone Blinders start their quest for a hat-trick of titles with a tricky away tie at Musicians A.
Last season’s runners-up St Olave’s entertain Musicians B. The two new teams to the league, Snooker Bar-bararians and the Miscues, both have away fixtures.
The fixture list for this week is as follows:
Finch Hill Musicians A v Cue Zone Blinders
Finch Hill Rockets v Snooker Bar-barians
Malew v Finch Hill Mob
Port St Mary Legion v Douglas Snooker Bar Wannabes
St Olave’s v Finch Hill Musicians B
Hurricanes v Miscues
Cue Zones Masters have the bye.