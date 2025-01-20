The shortlist for the Isle of Man Sports Awards has been unveiled ahead of next month’s celebration of Manx sport at the Villa Marina in Douglas.
Tour de France star Sir Mark Cavendish, Olympian Yasmin Ingham and Wimbledon debutant Billy Harris are all in contention for the main Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards.
Boxer Mathew Rennie, cricketer Eddie Beard, athlete David Mullarkey and triathlete Will Draper join cyclists Matthew Bostock and and Max Walker on the shortlist for the main men’s award.
Battling it out with Ingham for the Sportswoman award are Aimee Cringle (CrossFit), Kaytlyn Adshead (trials riding) and ultra-athletes Sarah Webster and Nikki Arthur.
Another 10 awards will be presented on the night, including the Lifetime Achievement award for which there is no shortlist with the winner announced on the evening.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Royal Hall on Thursday, February 27.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The Isle of Man Sports Awards is a great platform to honour some of the outstanding performers in 2024 and hear the stories behind their achievements on the global stage.’
Andy Varnom, executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport, added: ‘The shortlist again demonstrates the strength in depth across multiple sports.
‘It also shines a light on the individuals that work tirelessly behind the scenes to allow so many to enjoy sport and fulfil their potential.’
Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Mezzo:
- Matthew Bostock - Cycling
- David Mullarkey - Athletics
- Matthew Rennie - Boxing
- Sir Mark Cavendish - Cycling
- Eddie Beard - Cricket
- Max Walker - Cycling
- Billy Harris - Tennis
- Will Draper - Triathlon
Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Mezzo
- Nikki Arthur - Athletics
- Aimee Cringle - CrossFit
- Yasmin Ingham - Equestrian
- Sarah Webster - Athletics
- Kaytlyn Adshead - Motorsport
- Christa Cain - Athletics
Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Standard Bank
- Sean Jackson - Football
- Jaime Hardy - Football
- Darren Kennish - Darts
- Evie Roberts - Equestrian
- Lawrence Dyer - Special Olympics
Sports Administrator of the Year, sponsored by Media Isle of Man
- Kat Ions - Equestrian (Riding for the disabled)
- Niamh Goddard - Hockey
- Andrew Farnworth - Tennis
- Ken Kinrade - Snooker/Billiards
- Brenda Crellin - Motorsport
- Natalie Wood - Volleyball
IoM Ambassador of the Year
- Steve Taylor - Racewalking
- Matthew Rennie - Boxing
- Sam Brand - Cycling
- Yasmin Ingham - Equestrian
- Callum and Ryan Crowe - Motorsport
- Billy Harris - Tennis
- Nikki Arthur - Athletics
Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Duke Travel
- Dan Richmond - Multi-sport
- Michael Owen - Motorsport
- Claire Belcher-Smith - Netball
- Lisa Grant - Powerlifting
- Peter Corkill - Special Olympics Football
- Elliot Baxter - Cycling
- Orran Smith - Athletics
Under-21 Sportsman of the Year, Sponsored by Newfield Limited
- Regan Corrin- Athletics
- Issac Batty – Mountain Biking
- Patreece Bell - Rugby
- Peter Cope - Sailing
- Nino Ontoy - Taekwondo
- Beau Brown - Motorsport
Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Suntera
- Lucy Barnett - Cricket
- Ruby Oakes - Cycling
- Alanna Pritchard - Mixed Martial Arts
- Sienna Dunn - Hockey
- Kaytlyn Adshead - Motorsport
- Belinda Dennett - Cross Fit
- Sapphire Ascroft - Mountain Biking Enduro
Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Sarah Corlett Town Planning Consultancy Ltd
- Sarah Webster - Athletics
- Lesley Shimmin - Hockey
- Christa Cain - Athletics
- Lorna Gleave - Athletics
- Marie Jackson – Race Walking
- Chris Horton - Judo
Sports Team of the Year, sponsored by Crowe IoM
- Isle of Man Men’s Cricket Team
- Darryl Hill and Dolllin Mercer - Pool
- Callum and Ryan Crowe - Motorsport
- Isle of Man Lawn Bowls Team
- Isle of Man Senior Athletics Team
- Isle of Man Special Olympics Bocce Team