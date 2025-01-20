Sir Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Saint Vulbas to claim an historic 35th stage victory at last summer’s Tour de France. The Manx Missile's victory put him one clear of the legendary Eddy Merckx and cemented his position as the greatest sprinter in the history of the sport (Photo: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) ( Zac Williams/SWpix.com )