Trials ace Kaytlyn Adshead was named Suntera Global Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year at last Thursday’s Isle of Man Sports Awards.
The former QEII student finished second in the Women’s European Trials Championship last year, while also finishing seventh in FIM World Championship standings.
Kaytlyn was also part of the Great Britain team that won gold in the Trials des Nations in Spain in September.
Adshead was unable to attend last week’s ceremony at the Villa Marina as she was away training in Spain.
But she sent a video message saying: ‘I’m truly honoured to receive this award and I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to receive it in person.
‘I had a positive year, finishing seventh in the World Championship, runner up in the European series and won gold as Team GB claimed back-to-back victories at the Trials des Nations.
‘I’ve made a few changes ahead of the new season later this year. I’ve recently signed for Sherco UK which I'll be riding for in the World, European and British championships.
‘None of this would be possible without the support of Mo and Julie [Owen] from Station Garage in Castletown - I’ve been with them since I was nine years old and they’ve helped me with everything to do with trials. What I’ve achieved wouldn’t have been possible without them.
‘I’d also like to thank my mum and dad for their support.
‘Thanks also goes to everyone who has backed me financially, especially Isle of Man Sport Aid over the past few years. It’s really helped me to get to where I am.
‘Thanks finally to everyone who nominated me for this award - it means a lot and I’m glad to make the Isle of Man proud.’